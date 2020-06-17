UK's Domino's Pizza outlook weighed down by costs

June 17 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group said on Wednesday it expects first-half core earnings to be slightly lower, hit by additional costs during the coronavirus-led lockdown as Britain’s largest pizza delivery company made significant changes to its business.
The company, a franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc , said that while sales grew as more people ordered in, it could not offset the extra costs incurred from implementing safety measures at its stores.
Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri