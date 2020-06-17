UK's Domino's Pizza outlook weighed down by costs

June 17 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group said on Wednesday it expects first-half core earnings to be slightly lower, hit by additional costs during the coronavirus-led lockdown as Britain’s largest pizza delivery company made significant changes to its business.

The company, a franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc , said that while sales grew as more people ordered in, it could not offset the extra costs incurred from implementing safety measures at its stores.