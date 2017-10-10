Britain's Domino's Pizza UK trading improves

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino’s Pizza Group Plc, said trading in the third quarter improved in the UK, adding that it expects full-year underlying profit before tax to meet market forecasts.

Domino’s Pizza - a master franchisee of U.S. group Domino’s Pizza Inc - said group system sales in the 13 weeks to Sept 24 rose 20.8 percent to 286.4 million pounds ($377 million), with sales at UK stores open for more than a year rising 8.1 percent.

UK sales were boosted by a 17.4 percent surge in online orders.

On July 25 Domino’s reported much lower like-for-like sales growth in the first half of the year, sending its shares tumbling.

The company said it would open 90 stores in UK this year, citing strong demand for delivered food in the UK despite the uncertain consumer environment. ($1 = 0.7596 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)