Aug 6 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza, Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company, announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer David Wild and reported a 7.4% drop in half-year profit.

Underlying pretax profit at the franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc was 42.3 million pounds ($51.41 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 45.7 million pounds, a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8228 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)