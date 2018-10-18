REFILE-Domino's Pizza UK cuts FY outlook, launches new buyback

(Corrects day to Thursday, not Wednesday in first paragraph)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc’s UK franchise Domino’s Pizza Group trimmed its full year forecast for pretax profit in line with market expectations on Thursday while announcing a new 25 million pounds ($32.70 million) share buyback plan.

The company said it now expects pretax profit to be in the middle of the range of market expectations that it calculates as between 93 million and 99.6 million pounds.

It said in August it was on course to meet a higher previous company-compiled consensus of between 95.9 million pounds and 101.4 million pounds.