UK's Domino's Pizza profit slips as virus adds safety measure costs

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc posted a 2.7% dip in first-half operating earnings on Tuesday, hurt by costs for implementing social distancing measures at its restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain’s largest pizza delivery chain reported underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 51.4 million pounds ($67.27 million) for the six months ended June 28, compared with 52.8 million pounds last year. The UK and Ireland system sales rose 5.5%. ($1 = 0.7641 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)