May 12 (Reuters) - William Ackman's Pershing Square owns about 6% of pizza chain Domino's Pizza Inc, the billionaire investor, whose bets on companies are closely watched, announced on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/3w2fRBG) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)