CORRECTED-Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia delivers 15.1% core profit rise in H1

(Corrects adjusted EBITDA growth to 15.1% from 15.4%)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia , which runs Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a 15.1% rise in first-half core profit on Wednesday.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding IFRS 16, climbed to 46.4 million Turkish liras ($8.02 million) from 40.3 million liras a year before.

The chain, the biggest pizza delivery firm in Turkey and third-largest in Russia, confirmed its full-year outlook for store openings and adjusted EBITDA. ($1 = 5.7829 liras) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by Tomasz Janowski)