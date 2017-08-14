FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Domino's Pizza FY net profit misses guidance, expectations
August 14, 2017 / 10:50 PM / an hour ago

Australia's Domino's Pizza FY net profit misses guidance, expectations

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian fast food chain Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday posted a record profit, but fell short of company guidance and market expectations.

Underlying net profit for the year ended July 2 rose to A$118.5 million ($93 million), 28.8 percent higher than a year ago, but short of company forecasts for growth of 32.5 percent. It was also below the A$122.4 million average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The biggest Domino's franchisee outside the United States also announced a A$300 million share buyback. ($1 = 1.2737 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Byron Kaye and Chris Reese)

