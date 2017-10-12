Domino's delivers profit beat as demand rises in U.S.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc, the biggest U.S. pizza delivery chain, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the company benefited from higher demand in the United States.

Same-store sales at company-owned outlets in the United States, Domino’s biggest source of store revenue, jumped 8.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 10.

This was above the 6.6 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Domino’s net income rose to $56.4 million, or $1.18 per share, in the latest reported quarter, from $47.2 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of $1.27 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)