Domino's misses quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the pizza chain faced stiff competition from dine-in restaurants that reopened after the easing of some coronavirus restrictions.

Total revenue rose to $1.36 billion from $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared with estimates of $1.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)