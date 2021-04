April 29 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its pizzas weakened after coronavirus-led restrictions eased in the United States.

Total revenue rose to $983.7 million in the first quarter from $873.1 million a year earlier, compared with estimates of $984.77 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)