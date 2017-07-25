FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 22 days
Domino's Pizza H1 profit rises 9 pct on more online orders
July 25, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in 22 days

Domino's Pizza H1 profit rises 9 pct on more online orders

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza Group Plc said half-year pretax profit rose 9 percent as orders made online increased.

Domino's Pizza - a franchise of U.S. company Domino's Pizza Inc - said underlying pretax profit for 26 weeks to June 25 rose to 44.6 million pounds ($58.15 million) from 40.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales at UK stores open for more than a year rose 2.4 percent over the period, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese, edting by Louise Heavens)

