FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit sides with Donna Karan Co in credit card receipt case
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 19, 2017 / 8:03 PM / in a month

2nd Circuit sides with Donna Karan Co in credit card receipt case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit accusing the Donna Karan Company of exposing consumers to identity theft by including more than the final five digits of credit card numbers on printed store receipts.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a district court in Manhattan correctly ruled that printing the first six digits on a receipt, plus the last four, did not create material risks because the first six just identify the credit card issuer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fxMuCk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.