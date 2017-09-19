2nd Circuit sides with Donna Karan Co in credit card receipt case

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit accusing the Donna Karan Company of exposing consumers to identity theft by including more than the final five digits of credit card numbers on printed store receipts.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a district court in Manhattan correctly ruled that printing the first six digits on a receipt, plus the last four, did not create material risks because the first six just identify the credit card issuer.

