DoorDash aims to raise $3.14 bln in much-awaited IPO

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc said on Friday it now expects to raise up to $3.14 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

DoorDash, the biggest U.S. third-party delivery company for restaurants, plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $90 and $95 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing. It had earlier targeted a price range of between $75 and $85 per share.