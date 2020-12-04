Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

DoorDash aims to raise $3.14 bln in much-awaited IPO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc said on Friday it now expects to raise up to $3.14 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

DoorDash, the biggest U.S. third-party delivery company for restaurants, plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $90 and $95 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing. It had earlier targeted a price range of between $75 and $85 per share.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up