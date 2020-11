Nov 30 (Reuters) - Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc said on Monday it was looking to raise up to $2.8 billion in its initial public offering, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in recent years.

SoftBank-backed DoorDash said it plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $75 and $85 apiece. (Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)