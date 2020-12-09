Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

DoorDash shares set to jump in blockbuster U.S. market debut

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares of DoorDash Inc were set to soar in their debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised $3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

At 10.20 a.m. ET, the company’s shares were indicated to open between $125 and $130, far above its upwardly revised initial public offering price of $102 apiece. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up