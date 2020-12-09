DoorDash valued at $68.4 billion in blockbuster market debut

Slideshow ( 3 images )

(Reuters) -Shares of DoorDash Inc soared nearly 80% in their debut, valuing the food delivery startup at $68.4 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020 and underscoring strong investor appetite for technology companies.

Shares opened at $182 on the New York Stock Exchange, significantly above the initial public offering (IPO) price of $102 apiece. They rose as much as 92% to touch a high of $195.50 in trading right after debut.

The company raised $3.37 billion in its IPO.

DoorDash, the biggest U.S. third-party delivery company for restaurants, had priced its offering of 33 million shares above its already raised range of $90 to $95 apiece. It had earlier targeted a price range of between $75 and $85 per share.

The IPO gives DoorDash a fully diluted valuation - which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units - of $68.4 billion, far higher than the $16 billion it commanded in a June private fundraising round.

Its market capitalization at $182 would be around $57.8 billion.

The listing gains bode well for home rental startup Airbnb Inc, which is scheduled to make a highly-anticipated market debut on Thursday.