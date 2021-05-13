DoorDash raises key full-year growth forecast

May 13 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc raised its forecast for gross order value on Thursday, signaling the company expected the pandemic-driven demand for food delivery to remain high despite the rollout of vaccines.

The company, which went public in December, said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value, which is the total value of all orders placed on its app as well as fees for its DashPass subscription service, of $35 billion to $38 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $30 billion to $33 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)