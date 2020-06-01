S.Korea's state-owned banks to provide Doosan Heavy I&C with additional support of 1.2 trln won

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Two state-owned banks in South Korea said on Monday they would provide up to 1.2 trillion won ($977.41 million) in liquidity to support Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd as the company suffers from financial troubles after its nuclear and coal power business took a hit from the country’s energy policy shift.

South Korea’s leading constructor of coal-fired power plants previously received about 2.4 trillion won ($1.94 billion) from state-owned Korea Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of Korea, the company’s regulatory filings showed.