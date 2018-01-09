Sport court says 42 Russians appeal IOC doping decisions

ZURICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday it has registered 42 appeals by Russian athletes seeking to overturn International Olympic Committee (IOC) penalties against them linked to doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The IOC’s disciplinary committee found the Russian athletes had broken anti-doping rules, disqualified them from events, stripped them of their medals and banned them from participating in future Olympics.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based court said in a statement that a combined hearing in their cases is likely in the week of Jan. 22 and a final decision before the end of the month ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea due to start on Feb. 9. (Reporting by John Miller)