Olympics News
January 7, 2019 / 3:42 PM / in 2 hours

Doping-Russia says WADA team to return to Moscow for required data on Jan 9

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officials will return to Moscow on Jan. 9 to retrieve laboratory data it required, Russia’s minister of sport Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday.

Access to the lab and data before the end of 2018 was a condition of WADA’s September decision to reinstate the country’s anti-doping agency but extraction from the former Moscow Laboratory has not been completed.

WADA said it will consider sanctions against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for not providing the necessary information.

Russian authorities must also ensure that any re-analysis of samples required by WADA, following review of the laboratory data, is completed by no later than June 30, 2019. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below