Dorsey & Whitney has brought on Akerman partner Carlos Mendez-Penate to co-chair its Latin America and Caribbean practice group in New York, an office the firm is eyeing for continued expansion.

Mendez-Penate was co-chair of the Latin America practice at Akerman, where he also previously served as New York managing partner.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35oaHFm