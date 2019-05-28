DOT must face lawsuit over 'chronic failure' to inspect pipelines

WildEarth Guardian’s suit to force more frequent inspections of oil and gas pipelines on federal lands survived a motion to dismiss by the government, which argued that the group had no standing to bring the action and the judge had no jurisdiction to hear it.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Missoula, Montana ruled late Thursday that WildEarth Guardians had plausibly alleged that its members’ recreational use and enjoyment of public lands were harmed by the smells and noise of leaking pipelines, and that the problems stemmed from the U.S. Transportation Department’s “chronic failure” to ensure that all pipelines on federal lands are inspected at least once a year.

