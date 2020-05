FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Private-equity controlled German perfume retailer Douglas said on Monday its chief executive Tina Mueller would be on medical leave for an unknown period.

“Tina Mueller will be absent for the time being as she is undergoing medical rehabilitation following emergency surgery. At this time, it cannot yet be determined when she will be able to resume her responsibilities as Group CEO,” the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)