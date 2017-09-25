FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Douglas appoints former Opel marketing boss as CEO
September 25, 2017 / 4:32 PM / in 25 days

Germany's Douglas appoints former Opel marketing boss as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas has appointed former Opel marketing boss Tina Mueller as its chief executive, replacing Isabelle Parize who is stepping down.

Mueller, who worked in the beauty sector for 20 years prior to Opel with stints at Henkel and L‘Oreal, will take the helm on Nov. 1, Douglas said on Monday.

Douglas is majority owned by private equity group CVC Capital Partners, which bought its stake in the retailer from U.S. buyout firm Advent in 2015 in a deal worth almost 3 billion euros.

Parize has decided to step down at the end of October after more than six years with the group to pursue new business opportunities, Douglas said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)

