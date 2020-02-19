Perfume retailer Douglas targets lifting online sales in southern Europe - CEO

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Douglas CEO Tina Mueller tells Reuters:

* E-commerce accounts for 32% of revenue in Germany, is significantly lower in southern European markets

* Douglas intends to get southern markets online share towards level seen in Germany

* Company exploring the market for possible acquisition opportunities and keeping an eye on technology companies

* Data and technology derived from 44 million customer cards helps drive sales through individual marketing

* In fiscal Q1 (Sept-Dec), Douglas saw EBITDA increase by 9.2% to 191 million euros on 6% sales growth to 1.3 billion euros

* Q1 e-commerce sales rose by 23.2% to 249 million euros

* Q1 accounts for more than a third of annual sales, and more than half of the EBITDA of the fiscal year (Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Edmund Blair)