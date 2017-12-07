FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Dover to spin off upstream energy businesses
Sections
Featured
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
California wildfires
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2017 / 9:18 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

REFILE-Dover to spin off upstream energy businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name to Dover Corp from Dover Crop in paragraph 1)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial equipment maker Dover Corp said on Thursday it plans to spin off its upstream energy businesses into a standalone, publicly traded company, following a strategic review announced in September.

The upstream energy businesses, collectively called Wellsite, are part of Dover’s overall energy unit, which provides lift equipment services and diamond cutters used in oil and gas exploration and production. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.