Long Island water district sues chemical companies over pollution

A water district in Long Island, New York filed suit on Friday against Dow Chemical and two other chemical companies for allegedly polluting its water wells with a toxic chemical used to make industrial solvents.

Manhasset-Lakeville Water District is the latest of at least 10 water districts on Long Island to sue Dow, Ferro Corp and Vulcan Materials in recent weeks over 1,4-dioxane, a synthetic chemical found in trace amounts in household cleaners and in higher levels in commercial solvents. The suits were all filed in Central Islip, New York federal court.

