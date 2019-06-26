Westlaw News
June 26, 2019 / 10:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dow unit settles pollution claims with Justice Department, EPA for $6 mln

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dow Inc subsidiary Dow Silicones has agreed to pay $6 million to resolve allegations that it failed to control hazardous air emissions or stormwater pollution from its chemical plant in Midland, Michigan, the federal government announced on Tuesday.

The settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also calls for Dow to undertake a number of measures to reduce pollution from the plant, the two agencies said in a statement on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YffYt5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below