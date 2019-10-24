Basic Materials
October 24, 2019 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chemicals maker Dow profit dips on oversupply, weak demand

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dow Inc reported a 32% fall in quarterly adjusted operating profit on Thursday, as margins were squeezed by a rise in inventories of chemicals used in making plastics and weak demand.

The company’s net income available to shareholders fell to $333 million, or 45 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $1.01 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Dow posted operating earning of 91 cents per share. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

