April 30, 2020 / 10:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dow profit falls on lower prices, coronavirus-led slowdown hurts demand

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Dow Inc posted a drop in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as a fall in crude prices hurt selling prices for its chemicals, while demand for some of it products were hammered by a fall in industrial activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net operating income, which excludes certain items, fell to $439 million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $729 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Taru Jain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

