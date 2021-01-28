Dow profit rises 61.4% on chemical demand recovery

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dow Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday that rose 61.4%, compared with the third, helped by higher demand for its chemicals following a gradual recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net operating income, which excludes some items, rose to $607 million, or 81 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $376 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)