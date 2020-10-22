Dow quarterly profit beats on demand recovery, cost cuts

(Reuters) - Chemical maker Dow Inc beat third-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, benefiting from cost cuts and a pick up in demand in several industries including consumer durables, construction and automotive.

The company had cut 6% of its global workforce and sold non-core businesses to bolster cash reserves by nearly a billion dollars to cope with the weak demand for its chemicals due to the pandemic.

However, consumer spending on big-ticket items such as furniture, appliances and vehicles, key markets where Dow has significant exposure, has started to gain momentum.

While overall volume declined 1% from the year-ago period, it rose 9% from the previous quarter, helped by increasing demand across furniture and bedding, appliances, packaging, construction and automotive end markets, Dow said.

“Although the third quarter rebound was significant, the recovery has been uneven across markets, and we expect this will continue in the near term,” Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer, said.

However, restructuring-related charges pushed Dow to post a net loss of $25 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $333 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents, higher than 33 cents estimated by analysts.

Revenue came in at $9.71 billion, also beating estimates of $9.53 billion.