Dow Chemical, Shell sued by Arcadia, Calif. over TCP contamination

Dow Chemical Co and Shell Oil Co have been hit with a lawsuit by the city of Arcadia, California accusing the companies of contaminating the city’s drinking water with a toxic chemical found in pesticides the companies once made.

Filed on Thursday in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit said the companies knew or should have known that the chemical, known as 1,2,3-trichloropropane, or TCP is toxic and renders drinking water unsafe. The companies still manufactured and marketed pesticides containing the chemical for years, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PsPuPL