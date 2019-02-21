Basic Materials
February 21, 2019 / 12:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DowDuPont's agricultural unit expects capex of $650 mln in 2019

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture unit of DowDuPont Inc, said on Thursday it expects capital expenditures of about $650 million in 2019.

DowDuPont, which is in the process of splitting itself into three companies, is expected to spin-off Corteva Agriscience by early June.

Corteva expects full-year 2019 operating earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBIDTA) to grow about 4 percent to $2.8 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

