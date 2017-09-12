DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plan

Sept 12 (Reuters) - DowDuPont, which was formed when chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, is making changes to its initial plans of splitting the company into three units, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the new plan the company will shift its water, automotive systems, pharma and food and some other businesses from the material science division to the specialty products division, the company said.

The restructuring will move about $8 billion in annual revenues to the specialty products division.

Dow Chemical and DuPont successfully completed their planned $130 billion merger to form DowDuPont earlier this month. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)