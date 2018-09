Sept 17 (Reuters) - DowDuPont said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Edward Breen will take up the role of executive chairman of its specialty-products unit, following the company’s plan to separate its agriculture and specialty products businesses.

The separation of its agriculture unit, to be named Corteva Agriscience and its specialty products division, to be called DuPont, is expected to occur by June 1, 2019. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)