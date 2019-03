March 28 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc cut its forecast for first- quarter sales on Thursday as its agriculture unit was hit by disruptions caused by devastating floods in the U.S. Midwest.

The company now expects first-quarter net sales to be down in high-single digits percent, compared with its previous forecast of down mid-single digits percent. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)