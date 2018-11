Nov 1 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc expects full year net sales to be between $86.5 billion and $87 billion, Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider said on a post earnings call with analysts.

He expects full-year sales from agricultural units to be flat due to lower planted area in North America and Brazil.

The chemicals major is on track to split into three publicly traded companies, starting April 1. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)