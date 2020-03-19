Choice-of-law dooms Houston firm's Hurricane Sandy cleanup claim against N.J. township

A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned a $371,922 award to a Houston engineering firm that helped a New Jersey town recover from 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, applying New Jersey law rather than Texas law in determining that there was never a contract for the work.

In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said legislators in Downe Township, New Jersey, never provided the required approval for the professional services agreement signed by its mayor Robert Campbell and the firm EHRA Engineering.

