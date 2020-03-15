Australia's Perenti suspends interest in buying Downer's mining services arm

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian mining services provider Perenti Global Ltd said on Monday it was suspending its interest in buying Downer EDI Ltd’s mining servicing business due to market uncertainty.

The company said funding the deal would not be in its shareholders interest in the current market environment.

“We will maintain a watching brief on the situation and do not rule out re-engaging with Downer if market conditions improve,” Perenti’s Managing Director Mark Norwell said. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)