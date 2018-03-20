FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which operates the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported 28.9 percent growth in annual core earnings as it increased like-for-like sales and added new stores.

The company, which is Domino’s fifth largest master franchise, reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 96.8 million Turkish lira ($24.61 million) for the full year, compared with 75.1 million lira a year before.

The pizza delivery firm increased its like-for-like sales by 10 percent in Turkey and 28.9 percent in Russia, driven by online orders, which accounted for more than half of all deliveries.

The chain, backed by Turkish private equity group Turkven since 2010, opened two stores during first two months of 2018 and said it is on track to meet its annual target.

$1 = 3.9335 liras Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Louise Heavens

