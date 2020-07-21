Company News
July 21, 2020 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pizza firm DP Eurasia H1 sales inch up driven by Turkey

1 Min Read

GDANSK July 21 (Reuters) - Pizza firm DP Eurasia, which runs Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Tuesday its overall sales in the first half of 2020 rose by 3% as growth at its Turkish stores offset a decline in Russia.

The company’s sales at its own and franchise stores rose to 664.7 million Turkish lira ($96.97 million), showing a growth of 13.6% in Turkey and a decline of 14.6% in Russia.

The London-listed pizza firm said it had 11 net store closures in the first half of the year due to coronavirus. ($1 = 6.8546 liras) (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina in Gdansk)

