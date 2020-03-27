Pizza firm DP Eurasia reports higher 2019 core profit, holds back with outlook

March 27 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a rise in its 2019 core profit, but said it could not provide an outlook for this year given uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its markets.

The biggest pizza delivery chain in Turkey and third-largest in Russia said on Friday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding the effect of the IFRS 16 accounting standards, climbed to 124.5 million Turkish lira ($19.37 million) from 110.6 million lira.

The London-listed company reported adjusted net income, excluding IFRS 16 effects, of 3.2 million lira after an adjusted net loss of 7.1 million lira in 2018.