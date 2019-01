Jan 17 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a 31 percent increase in annual sales on Thursday as it added more stores to its network.

Sales rose to 1.13 billion Turkish lira ($211 million), helped by like-for-like growth of 9.3 percent in Turkey and 16 percent in Russia.

The pizza firm said it expects full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with expectations.($1 = 5.3682 liras) (Reporting by Kateryna Urbanek Editing by Alexander Smith)