Pizza firm DP Eurasia's H1 profit growth slows to 8 percent

Sept 10 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a 8 percent rise in first-half core profit on Tuesday, slowing from an adjusted 20 percent advance a year earlier as rising corporate expenses weighed.

Domino’s fifth-largest franchise reported adjusted EBITDA of 40.3 million liras ($6.24 million).

Its Dutch corporate expenses rose to 3.5 million liras from 0.1 million, it said, and there were also costs related to planned expansion in Russia.

The chain, the biggest pizza delivery firm in Turkey and third-largest in Russia, said it expected its full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in line with expectations.