FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 11, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pizza firm DP Eurasia's H1 profit growth slows to 8 percent

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a 8 percent rise in first-half core profit on Tuesday, slowing from an adjusted 20 percent advance a year earlier as rising corporate expenses weighed.

Domino’s fifth-largest franchise reported adjusted EBITDA of 40.3 million liras ($6.24 million).

Its Dutch corporate expenses rose to 3.5 million liras from 0.1 million, it said, and there were also costs related to planned expansion in Russia.

The chain, the biggest pizza delivery firm in Turkey and third-largest in Russia, said it expected its full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in line with expectations.

$1 = 6.4571 liras Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdynia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.