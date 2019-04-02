REFILE-Pizza company DP Eurasia annual earnings jump 21.8 pct

(Clarifies profit gauge in headline)

April 2 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which operates the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said annual core earnings jumped 21.8 percent as it increased sales and opened new stores.

The company, which is Domino’s fifth largest master franchise, reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 110.6 million Turkish lira ($19.89 million) for the full year, compared with 90.8 million lira a year earlier.

Its adjusted net result, fell to a loss of 6.7 million Turkish lira, hurt by foreign exchange effects and increased expenses.