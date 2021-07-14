Turkish appetite for pizza helps DP Eurasia deliver 60% sales growth in H1

July 14 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said its half-year sales jumped 58.3% thanks to high demand in Turkey and amid weak comparables due to the pandemic.

Sales at the group’s own stores and franchise outlets rose to 1.05 billion Turkish lira ($121.87 million), coming above as well the 645.4 million lira it reported in the first half of 2019.

DP Eurasia said it saw unprecedented demand in Turkey, with a May/June like-for-like growth rate of 70.3%, driven mainly by delivery and tailwinds from a temporary reduction in the VAT rate to 1% from 8%.

It said, though, that while growth amid the COVID-19-inspired shift to home deliveries was encouraging, it is too early to regard it as a permanent change in demand.

All restrictions on dine-in and curfews were lifted in Turkey at the beginning of July, DP Eurasia said.

However, in Russia, while like-for-like sales grew 32.4% in May/June compared to a 21.2% growth in March/April, last month authorities imposed a ban on dine-in in Moscow amid a sharp upturn of COVID cases.

The London-listed company added it expects full-year adjusted EBITDA for 2021 to be in line with expectations. ($1 = 8.6159 liras) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Louise Heavens)