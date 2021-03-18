DP World chairman optimistic despite 2020 profit slump

DUBAI (Reuters) - Global port operator DP World is optimistic on the year ahead amid pent-up demand for cargo and an easing of geopolitical issues following the change in the U.S. administration, its chairman said on Thursday after reporting a 29% fall in 2020 profit.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of DP World is seen at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who is also chief executive of the Dubai state-owned company, also said that demand and supply chain capabilities had improved globally as a result of the pandemic.

“You are always cautious ... (but) the outlook this year looks good for many reasons,” he said on a call with reporters.

Bin Sulayem had cautioned throughout former U.S. President Donald Trump’s time in office that trade tensions between the United States and other countries had created a challenging environment.

Trump had embarked on a trade war with China, while entered into trade dispute with many other states, including allies.

Bin Sulayem said he believed U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration was handling trade consultations in a “better way”.

A shortage of shipping containers as a result of strong demand, in part driven by the need to transport goods associated with the pandemic, was still a problem but easing, he said.

“That tells you the market is now very good and the expansion is good and the demand in shipping is good,” bin Sulayem said.

DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, plans $1.2 billion in capital expenditure this year.

For 2020 it reported an 11% rise in revenue to $8.5 billion while profit fell to $846 million from $1.19 billion.

It handled 71.2 million shipping containers, a volume similar to 2019.

In an earlier statement, bin Sulayem said the company had performed better than expected “in a year like no other”.

Bin Sulayem also said DP World was looking at other potential investment opportunities in Israel, including ports in Eilat and Ashdod, and logistics parks elsewhere, as it awaits a decision on its joint venture bid for Haifa Port.

“Israel is a good and a very strategic bridge between Europe and many parts of the business that we have,” he said.

The UAE and Israel established formal ties last year.