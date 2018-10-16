FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dubai's DP World amends terms of $2 billion "green" loan

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dubai port operator DP World has repriced and extended the maturity of a $2 billion “green” loan comprising conventional and Islamic revolving credit facilities, Standard Chartered said.

A total of 19 banks provided the facility, which was extended by two years and was now due in 2023, said the bank which is coordinating the transaction.

The loan pricing is linked to DP World’s carbon emission intensity as a way to incentivise the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emission. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Edmund Blair)

